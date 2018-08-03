Emergency services inaugurated in AIIMS Patna

Patna, Aug 6 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Health Ashwani Kumar Choubey on Monday inaugurated emergency and trauma services at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Patna.

“This facility will provide much-needed help to those who had to travel to AIIMS-Delhi or hospitals outside the state,” Choubey said.

Choubey also inaugurated 250 beds in the hospital’s indoor department.

Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav and Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey were also present during the inauguration.

–IANS

