Emerging Hindustani classical music artistes put on mesmerising recital

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) With soulful vocal and santoor recitals, Hindustani classicalists Mahalaxmi Shenoy and Raj Kumar Majumdar created a vibrant yet mesmerising ambience at the 10th Quarterly Baithak of Chandigarh-based educational institution Pracheen Kala Kendra here.

At the recital at the India Habitat Centre here on Saturday, Shenoy, who has also trained under Grammy-winning instrumentalist Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, began with compositions “Badal Aaye Ri” and “Tarasat Naina Dina” in Raga Maru-bihag” and ended with Meerabai bhajan “Darsan Bin Dukhan Lage Naina”.

Majumdar, whose “highly aesthetic perception of music soon made him the disciple of Santoor Maestro Pandit Bhajan Sopori under whose tutelage he is still is”, performed the detailed ‘alap-jod-jhala’ and concluded with ‘drut teen taal’, exemplifying his command over the technique and rhythmic virtuosity, said the Kendra in a statement.

Aimed at providing platform to young and upcoming artists in the field of classical music and dance, the Quarterly Baithaks fit into the Kendra’s motto of “promotion, preservation and dissemination of Indian classical arts of music, dance and fine arts”.

–IANS

