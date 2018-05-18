Emilia Clarke plans GoT tattoo

Los Angeles, May 25 (IANS) Actress Emilia Clarke is planning to commemorate the end of “Game of Thrones” with a tattoo of a dragon on her wrist.

Clarke told “LIVE With Kelly and Ryan” host Ryan Seacrest: “I was in a tattoo parlour the other day trying to get an appointment and they said that they were full because you’re coming in to get a tattoo of a dragon?”

Co-host Kelly Ripa asked: “Are you really doing it?”

Clarke replied: “Yes! Sorry, mum! I’m going to get a dragon right here (points at wrist) kind of flying away. So I think that’s cool. A little kind of peace out.”

But Clarke joked she could have gone bigger, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

When Ripa teased she thought she would have gone for a “big back tattoo”, the actress replied: “Yeah exactly! They’ve cleared the schedule, I’m getting the full (back tattoo).”

–IANS

dc/rb