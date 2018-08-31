Emilia Clarke tricked GoT cast with burn mark

London, Sep 6 (IANS) Actress Emilia Clarke says she burnt her face by curling tongs and convinced her “Game of Thrones” cast mates that it was a birth mark.

“I’m good at doing my own make-up; terrible at doing my own hair. Can’t do it to save my life. Never have been, never will be. I had a book of hairstyles when I was aged nine that my mum got me, that was like ‘how to do a French braid’ and months and months I poured over that book – and I can’t do it,” Clarke told Harper’s Bazaar magazine.

She added: “If I try and curl my own hair I burn my face or my ears, I am hopeless. I recently burnt my face before the ‘Game of Thrones’ wrap party and everyone was like ‘we never noticed that massive birth mark on your face!’ and I was like, ‘No, it’s a burn…’ I had my head under the tap for about three hours!”

Clarke takes her beauty regime very seriously, but she does not believe in a whole cabinet of lotions and potions and, instead, relies on a silk pillow that she flips every night to ensure her pores do not get clogged and her hair stays frizz-free, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

–IANS

dc/rb