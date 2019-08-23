Emilia Clarke’s GoT family loves her India posts on social media

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Emilia Clarke And Rose Leslie’s India vacation experience is a hit with their “Game Of Thrones” (GoT) co-stars. As Emilia took to Instagram to share photographs of the duo experiencing yoga, finding peace and “being robbed blind by monkeys”, their co-actors from the epic fantasy series have liked every moment of it on social media.

Emilia, who played Daenerys Targaryen in GoT, took to Instagram on Friday to share a series of photographs from her India visit, along with Rose, who was seen as Ygritte in the show.

The post came as a pleasant surprise to her fans in India. It has already been liked by over one million users.

From the GoT family, Emilia’s on-screen husband Jason Momoa — aka Khal Drogo — liked the post, as did Nathalie Emmanuel, who essayed Missandei, Richard Madden — aka Robb Stark — and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, or Jamie Lannister.

Actress Lena Headey, who featured as the villainous Cersei Lannister, showed her love for India, writing: “Mother India” along with several emojis, including the Indian flag, heart and smiling face.

“Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds also liked Emilia’s post.

On Friday, Emilia shared a series of pictures from her vacation, starting the post with “Namaskar India”. She went on to clarify that it was not an advertisement.

“This is just two gals buzzed off our faces on India, peace, being robbed blind by monkeys, (we hardly put up a fight) the best two books I’ve read in years (#TheOverStory should be mandatory reading the world over), yoga, spice, mamma earth and figuring out that all you’re ever looking for can be found within. Corny as hell but my God is it true,” she added.

Emilia used quite a few hashtags to describe her affair with India — #BreatheBabyAndLetTheMadnessMeltAway, #BrainAlteringJoy, #RoseLeslieHasMyHeartAndSoulWrappedUpinHers, #Don’tForgetTheLovePeople, #BollocksDoesThatMeanItsTimeToWorkNow.

The two actresses stayed at a resort in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

–IANS

sug/vnc