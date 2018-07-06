Emily Ratajkowski is a fan of microcurrent facial

Los Angeles, July 9 (IANS) Model-actress Emily Ratajkowski says she is a big fan of the A-list beauty treatment – the microcurrent facial.

She said she was first introduced to the so-called natural facelift by Joanna Vargas, who is the beauty guru to the stars, before hitting the carpet at the Met Gala.

“I do the microcurrent thing, which is insane. Joanna Vargas did it to me right before the Met, and she did half my face. But it really works! She also has an LED bed… for the full body. It’s amazing,” Ratajowski told PopSugar magazine.

Personalities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kim Kardashian West and Jennifer Lopez are also big fans of the skin-firming treatment, which is said to be completely pain free, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Ratajkowski also said that she turns to Aquaphor – a medicinal healing ointment – for keeping her skin in tip-top condition right before a showbiz event.

