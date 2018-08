Los Angeles, Aug 31 (IANS) Rapper Eminem has dropped the follow-up to 2017s “Revival”.

He released his latest album “Kamikaze” on Thursday night, reports variety.com.

With album art featuring the rear end of a fighter plane with the tail marker “FU-2”, the new release clocks in at around 45 minutes with 13 tracks.

It also includes Eminem’s track for the upcoming film “Venom”, starring Tom Hardy and Riz Ahmed.

