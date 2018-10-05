Eminent cancer surgeon Sultan Pradhan conferred Dhanvantari Award

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Eminent surgical oncologist of Mumbai Sultan A. Pradhan was conferred the prestigious Dhanvantari Award at a function held here, an official said.

Maharashtra Governor C. V. Rao did the honours on Sunday night before dignitaries including NCP leader Sharad Pawar, former Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, D.Y. Patil, Rahul Goyal and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao described Pradhan “as a gentle giant in the field of cancer surgery who had given a new lease of life to many”, and discussed various initiatives undertaken to eradicate cancer from the remote tribal areas of Maharashtra.

Replying to the felicitations, Pradhan pledged to take forward the movement of affordable cancer treatment to the deprived sections of society and eliminate the “Sea of Sorrow” arising out of the lack of access to sophisticated health care.

Managing Trustee of Dhanvantari Medical Foundation Rahul Goyal provided an insight into the history behind the awards launched by his father, late cardiologist B.K. Goyal since 1971.

Trained at Mumbai’s Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital and New York’s Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre, Pradhan currently functions at the Prince Aly Khan Hospital, P.D. Hinduja Hospital and Breach Candy Hospital of Mumbai, said the official.

–IANS

