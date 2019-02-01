Emirates flight makes emergency landing, fails to save ailing passenger

Kochi, Feb 2 (IANS) An Emirates flight from Dubai to Jakarta made an emergency landing early on Saturday morning at Cochin International Airport after a passenger onboard suffered uneasiness, but he died before reaching a private hospital near here, said hospital authorities.

According to the Little Flower Hospital authorities, the 59-year-old Indonesian national, H.S. Widolo, was brought dead to the hospital, suffering a cardiac arrest.

“We have informed the local police who are conducting an inquest,” said a hospital official.

The Emirates flight was on a routine trip from Dubai to Indonesia, but following the sudden illness of the passenger, it made an emergency landing.

“Officials are conducting the inquest and after the post-mortem, the body would be kept in the mortuary. It would be handed over to those responsible for taking the body back to his home country,” said a police officer attached to the Nedumbassery police station.

–IANS

sg/prs