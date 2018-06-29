Emirates to continue ‘Hindu meal’ option on its flights

New Delhi/Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Airline major Emirates on Wednesday said that it will continue to provide a “Hindu meal” option on its flights.

The development comes a day after Emirates had said that it will discontinue the Hindu meal option.

“Based on feedback from our customers, Emirates confirms we will continue to provide a Hindu meal option, to make it easier for our Hindu customers to identify and request this option,” the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We constantly review our offering, taking into consideration customer uptake and feedback. Food and drink form an integral part of any Emirates flight experience and our menus are created by leading chefs to reflect the culture and preferences of Emirates’ diverse customer base.”

