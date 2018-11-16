Emma Bunton to release new single soon

London, Nov 18 (IANS) Singer Emma Bunton has signed a solo record deal and confirmed that she will release new album amid her highly-anticipated reunion with the Spice Girls

Fans were sent into overdrive after the Spice Girls announced they will be reuniting for a stadium tour in 2019. However Bunton has confirmed she will be juggling the highly-anticipated reunion with recording a brand new album, as she has signed a solo record deal with BMG.

The star, best known as Baby Spice, 42, took to Twitter to confirm her exciting news, as she revealed she ‘can’t wait’ for fans to hear her new music, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Bunton revealed she will be going it alone and recording new music as a solo artist and shared a photo of herself in the studio to Twitter, along with the message: “Love being in the studio! So excited, Can’t wait for you to hear it! New album.”

The singer will be in good hands as BMG look after huge music stars such as Kylie Minogue, Rick Astley and Boy George.

Bunton solo career comes 11 years after she released her last single – then under Simon Fuller’s record label 19.

