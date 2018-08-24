Emma Watson might star in Gerwig’s ‘Little Women’

Los Angeles, Aug 25 (IANS) Actress Emma Watson is in talks to join Greta Gerwigs “Little Women”.

According to sources, Watson is playing the part originally intended for Emma Stone, who was unable to join the project because of promotional obligations for the film “The Favourite”, reports variety.com.

Gerwig is writing and directing. Stars like Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet and Florence Pugh are in negotiations to feature in the adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott classic novel.

“Little Women” follows the lives of sisters Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg and their mother in Civil War-era Massachusetts as they navigate growing up, first loves and Christmas without their father.

With production expected to start next month, Sony Pictures moved quickly to approach Watson.

Roles are still being worked out and it is not known which sister Watson would be playing.

–IANS

sug/sim/bg