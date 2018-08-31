Emmy Rossum made right choice leaving ‘Shameless’, feels Macy

Los Angeles, Sep 2 (IANS) Actor William H. Macy is proud of Emmy Rossum’s choice of leaving TV show “Shameless”.

A day after Rossum announced her exit from “Shameless” after 9 seasons, the 68-year-old actor opened up about her decision to leave.

“We’ve been expecting it. I tell you, when you get to season 9 and you think of (whether) to keep going, it’s daunting,” Macy said during an interview with Entertainment Weekly on Friday, reports people.com.

“It’s hard not to think of: ‘What would my life be post-Shameless?’ And part of it is very frightening and part of it is very exciting,” Macy told the outlet.

“She’s young and I think she’s made the right choice. She’s got another show that she’s an executive producer on, so she’s going right into something and she wants to branch out. Plus, she just got married,” Macy said in reference to Emmy’s husband, Sam Esmail.

“I wish her well. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do next,” he said.

