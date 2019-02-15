Emotion runs high as bodies of two slain CRPF troopers reach Kolkata

Kolkata, Feb 16 (IANS) Sustained cries of ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’and ‘Pakistan murdabad’ rent the air as hundreds of people paid homage to the two CRPF troopers from the state killed in the Pulwama terror attack when their bodies reached the city on Saturday.

Draped in the tricolour, the coffins carrying the mortal remains of head constable Bablu Santra and constable Sudip Biswas were flown in to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport four hours behind schedule after a special air force flight developed snag at Patna airport.

Union Minister Babul Supriyo, alongside troopers from the Central Reserve Police Forces and other security forces, carried the bodies out of the NSCBI airport, where people carrying the national flag, festoons and posters decrying the killings were waiting since thee morning to pay their respect to the martyrs.

The coffins were placed on a makeshift platform outside gate number four, as wreaths were laid and a guard of honour given by the CRPF.

Three close relatives of Biswas, who had come all the way from Tehatta in Nadia, broke down on seeing the coffin, where his name was written.

Supriyo, BJP leader Locket Chatterjee, and senior officers of the army, navy, air force, CRPF, and local police were among those who laid wreaths and saluted the slain braveheart.

A minute’s silence was observed before the bodies were put in trucks for being driven to their homes for the last rites.

