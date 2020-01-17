Empty ammo shells rain on Goa village, police to meet officials

Panaji, Jan 23 (IANS) A day after several dozen spent high-calibre shell casings rained on the popular beach village of Carmona in South Goa district, police on Thursday approached district and Indian Navy officials for a meeting on the issue.

On Wednesday, the spent casings, believed to have been discharged from an Indian Navy firing range in nearby Cavelossim village, crashed through roofs of village houses and peppered roads and yards in the Xiro ward of the peaceful beach village. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

“We could hear guns blasting at the firing range nearby. The shells soon fell on our house. But if someone, say children, were injured who is answerable?” local resident Francis D’Costa told reporters.

Speaking to IANS on Thursday, in-charge of Colva police station Melson Colaco said that he had approached higher authorities for a meeting.

“Residents of Carmona have submitted a complaint that during firing practice, empty shells fell on their homes. I will discuss the matter with the District Collector and the Indian Navy,” Colaco said.

The Indian Navy said that the firing exercise plan would be reviewed in view of the freak accident.

“Immediately remedial measures (after the accident) were put in place including meeting the villagers, as well as the police and explaining the incident,” an Indian Navy official said on condition of anonymity.

“The operation was suspended. It has been decided that henceforth prior intimation will be given to the villagers as well as the police, but this isn’t to suggest that it will happen again. Our exercise plan will be reviewed,” the official added.

This is not the first time that empty casings have fallen in human habitation. In 2011, stray gunshots from a naval firing range hit several homes in Cavelossim village. No one was reported injured at that time.

