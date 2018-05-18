India

Emraan Hashmi, Kunal Deshmukh to work on new project

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) As “Jannat” clocked 10 years since its release, actor Emraan Hashmi and director Kunal Deshmukh have announced they will be collaborating again on a new project.

The two have worked together on “Tum Mile”, “Jannat 2” and “Raja Natwarlal”. They are reuniting after 4 years for a project, details of which have been kept under wraps for the moment.

However, Deshmukh promises it will be a thrilling experience for the audience.

“I’ll give you a seat to watch this film but I promise you that you will only use the edge of it,” he said in a statement.

The film will be produced by “Son of Sardaar” producer N.R. Pachisia and Emraan Hashmi. It will be penned by National Award winning writer Shridhar Raghavan.

The casting is underway, said a source, who added that Kunal and Emraan were waiting for just the right script to come along.

