Enact law in Parliament’s Winter Session to construct Ram temple in Ayodhya: VHP

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) The VHP on Monday demanded that the central government enact a law in Parliament’s Winter Session for constructing a Ram temple at Ayodhya.

“The Supreme Court has once again adjourned the hearing of the Ram Janmabhoomi appeals to the year 2019. This fortifies our stand that a solution is not in eternally waiting for the hearing of the appeals. We reiterate our demand for enacting a law in Parliament for construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya,” VHP’s Working President Alok Kumar told reporters.

“The Winter Session of Parliament is ahead and this can be done,” he added.

Kumar’s remarks came soon after the Supreme Court directed the listing of the Ayodhya title suit matter in January 2019 before an appropriate bench.

Asked about the VHP’s stand if the government fails to bring a legislation in Parliament for constructing a Ram temple, he said the issue will be placed before ‘sants’ (religious leaders) at the Kumbh Mela at Allahabad in January.

“We believe that this government is a government of Ram bhakts. The BJP passed a resolution for a legislation in 1989 in the Palampur session. They had been our associates in this fight. We look forward to them implementing their own manifesto. Somehow, if some other situation develops, we will place the matter before the Dharm Sansan on January 30 at Kumbh,” he said.

Kumar also warned of intensifying the VHP campaign for a legislation if the government does not act. “We will meet all the MPs to impress upon them (the need for a law,” he said.

The VHP has convened a two-day Dharm Sansad in January in Allahabd to discuss the Ram temple issue.

Asked about opposition allegations that the BJP and other saffron organisations are raking up the issue because of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kumar said that the matter was getting delayed in the court and the wait was not worth it.

“Earlier, the bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra was hearing the matter. Therefore, the sants, who had been for the Dharm Sansad at Udupi, had decided to wait for this bench to deliver judgement. Justice Mishra retired in October and therefore we found that wait was not worth it.

“The new CJI has also adjourned the matter. The Supreme Court, which at times sit at nights to hear matters, has somehow avoided hearing this appeal of very great public importance. Therefore, other lawful ways of demanding a legislation have been preferred,” he said.

–IANS

bns/vsc/vm