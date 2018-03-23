Encroachments: AAP slams officers for not filing proper reply

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators on Monday slammed bureaucrats for not giving a proper written reply to an Assembly question.

Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel later referred the matter to the Question and Reference Committee of the House.

The question was related to encroachments in the city and “the officers who allowed these encroachments”.

Last week also, the AAP MLAs had attacked officers for giving “incomplete” and “false” answers to Assembly questions.

Bureaucrats have been boycotting meetings with AAP ministers after an alleged physical attack on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by two party legislators in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

