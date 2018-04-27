End killings of Hazara Shias: Pakistani daily

Islamabad, April 30 (IANS) A Pakistani daily on Monday urged the government to take immediate steps to end the “genocide” of the Shia Hazara community.

“A genocide has been underway in this country of Shia Hazara community. Dozens have been killed and countless displaced from their homes, forced into exile to ensure their safety,” said an editorial in the Daily Times.

“Our state institutions have failed miserably and multiple times to uphold their constitutional duty to protect Shia Hazaras’ lives and properties,” it added.

The daily said it was an open secret that militants associated with the outlawed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), an offshoot of Sipah-e-Sahaba, were behind these killings.

“The community has been facing a genocide that has only gotten worse over the last decade,” said the editorial.

