End Modi, Kejriwal’s ‘arrogance’ democratically: Dikshit

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who is contesting from North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, on Friday appealed the people to end the “arrogance” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a democratic way for the city’s development.

On the last day of campaigning ahead of the May 12 polls, she held a road show in all the 10 assembly segments of her constituency including Babarpur, Karawal Nagar, Seelampur, Seemapuri, and Timarpur. She was also joined by her son and former East Delhi MP Sandeep Dikshit.

Addressing the public during her road show, the three-time Chief Minister said: “The people need to give a befitting reply to the arrogant Modi and Kejriwal governments in this elections.”

Accusing the BJP and the AAP of halting the development in the city, she urged the people to support the Congress in this election once again.

Former Union Minister Ajay Maken, who is contesting from the New Delhi constituency, held padyatras and road shows in areas like Daya Basti Railway Station, Khirki Extension, Greater Kailash, Kasturba Nagar, R.K Puram, Patel Nagar, Karol Bagh and Moti Nagar and said the Congress will end the issue of sealing within a year after it comes to power, like it did in 2006.

He also reiterated his promise that the party will fill the 22 lakh government vacancies within a year, if it comes to power.

Party’s candidate from West Delhi Mahabal Mishra also held several road shows and padyatras in areas like Najafgarh, Dwarka, Sagarpur and Hari Nagar, while attacking the “communal” BJP government which had “fooled the people in the name of the community and filled their pockets”.

Party’s candidate from Chandni Chowk, J.P. Agarwal described his BJP rival and Union Minister Harsh Vardhan and AAP’s candidate Pankaj Gupta as outsiders and said that he better understands the area.

“I was born and brought up in Chandni Chowk, and I know the area better than the two outsiders, the BJP and AAP candidates,” Agarwal said while holding a road show.

He also accused Harsh Vardhan over his silence during the sealing drive in the city and said that the party will open the sealed shops in Chandni Chowk within a week, if voted to power.

Boxer Vijender Singh, who is Congress’s candidate from South Delhi, held a door-to-door campaign in his constituency and appealed the people to vote for him on Sunday.

East Delhi Congress candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely also held door-to-door campaign in his constituency and appealed the people to vote for the party to bring development in the city.

Lovely also raked up the issue of an local boy versus outsider while referring to his rivals. AAP has fielded Atishi while the BJP has fielded former cricketer Gautam Gambhir from the seat.

North West Delhi candidate Rajesh Lilothia also held a mega road show in all the assembly constituencies of his Lok Sabha seat.

Kicking off from the Mangolpuri area and passing Sultanpuri, Nangloi, Rithala, Narela, Rohini, Bawana and Kirari, he appealed the people and party workers to come out in large numbers on May 12 to vote for a change.

The Congress, which was wiped out entirely in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, is looking for a revival. The BJP had won all the seven seats in 2014.

–IANS

