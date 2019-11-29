End this year with festivities at JioWonderland

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANSlife) If you haven’t booked your holidays for Christmas and New Years Eve, then we have just the perfect place for you to visit.

From December 25 to 30, Mumbai will have an entertainment extravaganza with the launch of JioWonderland, an annual festival at the JioWorld Garden in the heart of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

The signature, five-day event is being launched as an annual calendar event with a headline drone show, which will light up the night sky for the very first time in Mumbai. There will be enthralling family experiences such as aerial acts and kids can immerse themselves in creative workshops and storytelling sessions, or have a blast at the sports zone, with trampolines and exhilarating rides and performances.

Rajshree Bakshi, Senior Vice President-Marketing, JioWorld Centre, said, “Cities across the world celebrate the holiday season with attractions that become iconic landmarks. JioWonderlandTM will bring the cheer and joy of the season to the heart of Mumbai with timeless stories and experiences. With international standard acts, rides, food and entertainment for the whole family, we aim to make JioWonderlandTM a first of its kind, signature event for the city of Mumbai.”

It will feature India’s tallest sustainable Christmas Tree, a magician and illusionist act from Las Vegas, life-size snow globe, and the must have meet and greet with Santa every evening.

The ticketed event will be open to the public from 12 noon to 10 pm every day from December 26 to 3. Tickets and package options will be available on BookMyShow ranging from Rs 499 (early bird pass) to Rs 1499 (VIP pass). Special celebration blasts (for birthdays and anniversaries) will be available at Rs 2999, while a day pass will be Rs 699 and grandparents pass will be Rs 399.

–IANS

sj/