Engine trouble in Rahul’s flight, returns to Delhi

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that there was engine trouble in his flight to Patna and was forced to return to the national capital due to which his election rallies will get delayed.

“Engine trouble on our flight to Patna today! We’ve been forced to return to Delhi. Today’s meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Orissa) & Sangamner (Maharashta) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

He also attached a video of the cockpit of the aircraft.

