Engineer held after sewerage deaths in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) An engineer of JLL company was arrested on charge of negligence a day after five labourers died of toxic gas inhalation while cleaning a sewer in west Delhi, police said on Monday.

“Accused Engineer Ajay Chaudhary was arrested after police found negligence on his party. He is associated with JLL company,” Delhi Police Public Relations Officer and ACP Anil Mittal said.

The company was contracted to provide services in the residential colony from where the deaths were reported on Sunday.

Sarfaraz, Pankaj, Raja and Umesh were suffocated to death while Vishal succumbed at the RML Hospital later after they went into the sewer at Tower of Capital Green-DLF in Moti Nagar area.

The contractor did not provide them safety equipment before asking them to enter the sewerage, police said.

