England beat India by an innings & 159 run in 2nd Test

London, Aug 12 (IANS) England bowled out India for 130 runs in the second innings to win the second Test by an innings and 159 runs on the fourth day of the play on Sunday.

With the win, England took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Having conceded the first-innings lead by 289 runs, India’s batting line-up could register only 130 runs in their second innings here to add to their first innings total of 107.

Seamers Stuart Broad and James Anderson took four wickets each, while fellow seamer Chris Woakes picked up two.

–IANS

