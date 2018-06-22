England, Belgium fans share pre-game beer, bask in sunshine

Kaliningrad (Russia), June 28 (IANS) England’s self-styled Barmy Army of fans invaded the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, where they promptly hoisted national flags on the local bars and sat down for a beer with some Belgians ahead of the last Group G match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup here on Thursday.

England and Belgium were vying for top spot in the group, although pundits have pointed out that whoever finishes first in the table may find a more difficult path towards the final, with teams like Brazil standing in the way, reports Efe.

Fans from both teams flaunted their national colours with spanky clothing, extravagant hats and flags as they soaked up the sunshine pouring down on this portion of Russia sandwiched between the Baltic Sea, Poland and Lithuania.

One English supporter’s unquestioning devotion to his nation’s side was evident in the form of a large tattoo sprawled across his back.

The Belgian Red Devils were not to be outdone, however, and a strong contingent of soccer enthusiasts clad in red, black and yellow shared out plastic cups of lager and posed for photos with their soon-to-be rivals.

Gareth Southgate-coached England are unbeaten so far in the campaign, as is Roberto Martinez’ Belgium.

Both have secured qualification to the knockout rounds and will play either Colombia, Japan or Senegal depending on the final results Thursday.

