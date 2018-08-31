England bowled out for 271

Southampton, Sep 2 (IANS) England were bowled out for 271 in their second innings on the fourth day here on Sunday to set a 245-run target for India to win the fourth Test.

Resuming the day at 260/8, England lost Sam Curran (46) and Stuart Broad (0) as the hosts could add only 11 runs in about half-an-hour on Sunday.

Brief scores: England 246 & 271 (Jos Buttler 69, Joe Root 48, Sam Curran 46, Keaton Jennings 36; Mohammad Shami 4/57, Ishant Sharma 2/36) against India: 273 all out on Day 4.

–IANS

pur/sed