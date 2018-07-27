England bowled out for 287 in first innings vs India

Birmingham, Aug 2 (IANS) England could add just two runs to their overnight total of 285 runs in their first innings before being bundled out on the second morning of the opening Test at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground here on Thursday.

India needed just 10 balls on the second day to end England’s innings, that slipped from a comfortable 216/3 to 287.

Pacer Mohammed Shami, who started the proceedings along with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, got Sam Curran (24) caught behind by Dinesh Karthik, with the stumper making no mistake this time around. Karthik had dropped Curran on the opening day off the same bowler.

Brief Scores: England 287 (Joe Root 80, Jonny Bairstow 70, Keaton Jennings 42; Ravichandran Ashwin 4/62, Mohammed Shami 3/64).

