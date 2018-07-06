England coach positive ahead of World Cup quarterfinal with Sweden

Samara (Russia), July 6 (IANS) England coach Gareth Southgate said here on Friday that his team is dreaming big ahead of their 2018 World Cup quarterfinal clash against Sweden.

England, who routed Panama 6-1 in the group stage, advanced to the final eight by defeating Colombia in a penalty shootout.

“We came into this tournament as the least experienced team. We were also one of the youngest teams in it, but we said we’re an improving side who want to make our own history,” Southgate, 47, told EFE at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s clash.

“Now we have a first knockout win in over 10 years, a first penalty shootout win at the World Cup, and the highest number of goals in a game,” the former England international said.

The Three Lions, Southgate said, want to “keep making that history, and we know that it’s not since 1990 that we were in a World Cup semifinal.”

“So we’re hugely ambitious and want to do that this time, but there’s nothing more in our mind than Saturday’s game,” the coach said.

–IANS

