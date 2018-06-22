England midfielder Alli returns to group training ahead of Panama match

St. Petersburg, June 23 (IANS) England midfielder Dele Alli returned to training with the rest of his team on Saturday, after suffering muscular problems in his thigh during England’s 2-1 victory over Tunisia in their opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Tottenham midfielder is the main doubt of the English lineup against Panama on Sunday, and if he cannot play, his substitute would likely be Crystal Palace midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, reports Efe.

Alli rejoined group training after having exercised separately since Monday’s match against Tunisia, and continued his solo workout after performing exercises with his teammates.

England’s training camp is based at Zelenogorsk stadium, about 50 kilometers north of St. Petersburg.

England and Belgium are tied for first place in Group G with three points each, with Belgium ahead on goal difference, while Tunisia and Panama are in third and fourth respectively with zero points.

–IANS

tri/hs