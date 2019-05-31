England opt to bowl against Pakistan (Toss)

Nottingham (England), June 3 (IANS) England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in their World Cup tie at the Trent Bridge on Monday.

England have included Mark Wood in place of Liam Plunkett in their playing XI whereas Pakistan have brought in Asif Ali and Shoaib Malik in place of Imad Wasim and Haris Sohail.

After the toss, Eoin Morgan said: We’re gonna bowl first. It looks a good wicket and the dimensions are smaller than The Oval. So, we need to look at all that. We have one change — (Mark) Wood comes in for (Liam) Plunkett. The reason for this is the genuine pace that he provides. A bit yes and also he bowled well in the recent series against them. We’re always looking to improve and striving to give a perfect performance. Of course you don’t get near to it all the time but if you try to get there, you’re in a good space.

Sarfaraz Ahmad said: I also wanted to bowl first. Looks a good batting pitch, so we’re hoping to put runs on the board and defend. I think it was a one-off performance (against Windies) and hoping to get things right today. Yes, we batted well against them (England) in the recent series and hopefully, that will continue.

Playing XI: England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir

–IANS

aak/bbh