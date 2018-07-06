England opt to bowl vs India in 2nd T20I

Cardiff, July 6 (IANS) England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second T20I of the three-match series at Sophia Gardens here on Friday.

The hosts have made one change in their playing XI as medium pacer Jake Ball replaces Moeen Ali while the visitors remain unchanged from their last game.

Playing XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (Captain), Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(Wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(Wicket-keeper), Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(Captain), Jonny Bairstow, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jake Ball

–IANS

kk/vm