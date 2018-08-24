England out for 246 in first innings on day 1

Southampton, Aug 30 (IANS) India bowled out England for 246 on the opening day of the fourth Test match here on Thursday.

Indian pacers were right on the mark from the start as they took wickets at regular intervals. But Moeen Ali (40) and Sam Curran (78) stabilised the hosts innings, forging a crucial 81-run partnership.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets while Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets each.

Brief scores: England first innings: 246 all out (Sam Curran 78; Jasprit Bumrah 3/46) against India on day 1

