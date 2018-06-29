England pip Colombia to enter FIFA World Cup quarters

Moscow, July 4 (IANS) A England overcame Colombia 4-3 (1-1) via penalty shootout in a FIFA World Cup pre-quarterfinal here on Tuesday.

Harry Kane converted a penalty to give England the lead in the 57th minute. But Colombia bagged their equaliser in the third minute of the injury time when Yerry Mina headed into the net from a corner, taking the game to extra time.

With no goal scored in the extra time, the match was decided via penalty shootout, where England prevailed.–IANS

