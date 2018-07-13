England pip India by 8 wickets, clinch ODI series

Leeds, July 18 (IANS) England put up a strong all-round show to thump an underwhelming India by eight wickets in the series-deciding third and final One-day International (ODI) at the Headingley cricket ground here on Tuesday.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid’s triple strikes in the middle overs helped England restrict India for a below par 256/8, despite captain Virat Kohli playing a run-a-ball 71-run knock.

Then Joe Root (100 not out) and Eoin Morgan (88 not out) shared an 186-run partnership for the third wicket as the hosts cantered to a big win, with 5.3 overs to spare.

–IANS

pur/nir