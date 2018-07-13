England put India in to bat in ODI series decider

Leeds, July 17 (IANS) England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and put India in to bat in the series deciding third and final One-day International (ODI) at the Headingley cricket ground here on Tuesday.

After losing the second match at Lord’s, India made three changes to their playing XI, bringing in Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur, while resting Lokesh Rahul, Umesh Yadav and Siddharth Kaul.

The hosts dropped an injured Jason Roy and brought in James Vince.

The series is currently locked at 1-1 after India won the opening match comprehensively.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (Captain), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, Mahendra Singh Dhoni(WK), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

–IANS

tri/bg