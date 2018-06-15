England train without Dele Alli ahead of World Cup game vs Panama

Saint Petersburg, June 21 (IANS) England’s national football team on Thursday went through a training session in preparation for their upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia clash with Panama, yet the team was without their star midfielder Dele Alli who was out of the practice dealing with a thigh strain.

The 22-year-old Tottenham midfielder sustained the thigh strain after playing 80 minutes during England’s 2-1 victory against Tunisia on Monday, reports Efe news.

Although Alli is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Panamanian national team Los Canaleros, he said on Tuesday in a post to Twitter that he “will do everything in my power to get back to full fitness.”

Forwards Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling, midfielder Jordan Henderson and defender Trent Alexander-Arnold all took part in the practice led by head coach Gareth Southgate at the Spartak Zelenogorsk Stadium, as documented by an efe-epa journalist.

Belgium leads Group G with 3 points on goal differential ahead of England, followed by Tunisia and Panama.

