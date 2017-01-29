England win toss, opt to field vs India

Nagpur, Jan 29 (IANS) England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field against India in the second Twenty-20 International (T20I) match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium here on Sunday.

England have made one change to their side. Spinner Liam Dawson was replaced by pacer Liam Plunkett, while for the hosts, veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra was included in place of off-spinner Parvez Rasool in the playing XI.

England lead the three-match T20I series 1-0, having won the first match at Kanpur by 7 wickets.

India: Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(captain), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Amit Mishra, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Nehra.

England: Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.

–IANS

gau/vt