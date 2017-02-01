England’s batting was possibly worst in last two years: Morgan

Bengaluru, Feb 1 (IANS) Terming it as the “worst performance” in the last two years, England skipper Eoin Morgan reckoned that his and Joe Root’s quick wickets was the turning point for India’s 75-run win in the third and final T20 International here on Wednesday.

“We made a fatal error in losing two in (set) batsmen when we were going so well. Our batting performance was possibly the worst in the last two years, but we won’t necessarily dwell too much into that,” Morgan said in the post-match presentation after India clinched the T20I series 2-1 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

Crediting young leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who masterminded England’s collapse with figures of 6/25, Morgan said: “Outstanding bowling from Chahal, and India put in a performance worthy of winning the series. We could have done with myself or Joe getting 70 or 80 but it wasn’t meant to be tonight.”

Morgan, however, did not find any devils in the wicket and said the target was very much gettable had they batted to their potential.

“It was a beautiful wicket to bat on, very small boundary, and altitude as well. We would have taken 190 at the start of the game,” he said.

