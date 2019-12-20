English club West Ham sack manager Pellegrini

London, Dec 29 (IANS) English Premier League side West Ham on Sunday sacked their manager Manuel Pellegrini after the club lost 2-1 at home to Leicester City — their ninth loss in the past 12 games.

“It is with great disappointment that we’ve had to make this decision,” joint-chairman David Sullivan was quoted as saying by BBC.”

It has become clear that a change is required to get the club back on track in line with our ambitions this season.

“We felt it was necessary to act now in order to give the new manager as much time as possible to try and achieve that goal.”

Pellegrini was with West Ham for 18 months having been appointed in May 2018 on a three-year deal.

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, who skippered the outfit against Leicester, said the unit lacked confidence.

“People were talking about us being top-six contenders and now we’re so far away,” the 20-year-old was quoted as saying by BBC. Fans are coming to the game pretty much not wanting to come. We need to pick up fast,” said Rice.

–IANS

dm/dpb