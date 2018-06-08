English, Political Science most favoured by DU aspirants

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) English, followed by B.A. (Programme) and Political Science emerged as the top three courses preferred by students aspiring to study at the Delhi University, revealed data released on Tuesday.

Out of near 2.8 lakh students who applied for undergraduate courses this year, 126,327 chose English as their preferred course, followed distantly by B.A. (Programme) at 105,818 and Political Science at 105,590 applications.

Economics and History were the other courses for which the number of applications ran over 90,000.

The number for those applying for B.Com and B.Com (Honors) was 85,791 and 74,921, respectively.

The most applications among the science courses were garnered by Mathematics, closely trailed by Physics and Computer Science. More than 70,000 students opted for these three courses.

Vocational courses like Tourism and Human Resource Management, along with Philosophy and Applied Psychology were among the least popular courses, managing just above one-third of what was attracted by the most popular.

The candidates had applied for these courses during the registration process carried out between May 15 and June 6.

The admission process will kickstart with the publishing of the first cut-off on June 19. The varsity has provisioned for five cut-offs in all this year, but may issue more depending on the availability of seats.

