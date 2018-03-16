English Tourism Week launched to attract visitors

London, March 18 (IANS) A week devoted to travelling and exploring England has kicked-off on Saturday with the start of English Tourism Week.

VisitEngland is shining the spotlight on the country’s tourism industry, launching a video which gives a snapshot of places to visit, Xinhua news agency reported.

Now in its seventh year, English Tourism Week raises the profile and showcases the benefits of the tourism industry to local communities and the economy.

VisitEngland has worked with television presenter Julia Bradbury to encourage more people to explore the country and discover all there is to see and experience on their doorstep this spring.

Bradbury said: “Springtime in England is such an exciting time with our beautiful countryside leaping to life as it stirs from its winter slumber. From wildflowers to new-born animals, from heritage buildings reopening to mouth-watering seasonal food, it’s one of the best times to blow off the cobwebs, get outdoors and explore the amazing landscapes, experiences and activities on your doorstep.

“Whether I’m exploring the Wainwright Fells in the Lake District, tasting local scallops in Rye or wildlife watching on the Dorset coast, I’m always amazed by the hidden gems I find.”

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said: “English Tourism Week is all about celebrating the value and quality of tourism in England. The range of activities, from our quiet and cosy countryside to our roaring and vibrant cities, gives our nation a rare flare you would struggle to find elsewhere in the world. And all steeped in our rich and wonderful heritage.

“The whole industry comes together during English Tourism Week to showcase the variety of tourism products across the country engaging locals and encouraging them to be tourists within their own area.”

Latest VisitEngland statistics show that from January to November 2017 British people took more than 44 million domestic holidays, spending in excess of $14 billion on staycations, up 5 per cent and 6 per cent per cent respectively compared to the same period in 2016.

