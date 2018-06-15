English TV presenter happy with Moscow’s ‘fantastic’ FIFA show

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) English TV presenter Dan Walker is impressed with Moscow over the 2018 FIFA World Cup arrangements.

“I’ve been really impressed with Moscow so far. The atmosphere, the friendliness, the fans, the food…they have put on a fantastic show,” Walker told IANS over an email.

The World Cup tournament started on June 14 and will go on till July 15. And Walker, best known for presenting BBC television programmes, has made his seventh major football tournament for “10 Football Focus Specials” for BBC World News.

On the World Cup, he said: “I think the Spain vs Portugal game probably helped a lot of people get into the swing of things. That was a match of the very highest quality and Ronaldo did what Ronaldo does and grabbed the headlines.

“There were plenty of Portugal fans celebrating but I have seen so many Peru fans all over Russia… I think this World Cup is bubbling away nicely.”

