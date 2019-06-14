Enrique steps down as Spain coach, Moreno takes helm

Madrid, June 20 (IANS) Luis Enrique has left his position as the coach of Spain’s national football team and will be replaced by his assistant, Robert Moreno.

Enrique left his post over family issues and presented his resignation to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), reports Efe news.

In a press conference, President of the RFEF, Luis Rubiales, as well as sports director Jose Francisco Molina, said Enrique’s resignation was due to a serious family-related matter that had made him leave the Euro 2020 qualifier match against Malta.

Moreno has already led the Spanish team in the last two games against the Faeroe Islands and Sweden.

Spain won both of those matches.

Enrique first took the helm of the national team in July 9, 2018, replacing Fernando Hierro who was a substitute for Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked two days before the squad’s first match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Moreno is set to be the 56th Spanish national team coach.

–IANS

kk/pgh/