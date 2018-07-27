Enrolment of SC students in higher education up 1%

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Enrolment of scheduled caste students in higher education has risen by 1.1 per cent between 2013-14 and 2016-17, the Lok Sabha was told on Monday.

According to the data given by Minister of State for HRD Satya Pal Singh in the lower House, the percentage of scheduled caste students in higher education has risen from 13.1 per cent of the total enrolment in 2013-14 to 14.2 per cent in 2016-17.

The percentage for scheduled tribe students in the same period rose only 0.5 per cent, from 4.6 to 5.1 per cent.

The enrolment ratio for both groups is far below the national enrolment ratio of 25.2 per cent.

Known as Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), it is counted for population between 18 and 23 years that enrols for higher education. The government aims to achieve a GER of 30 per cent by 2020.

–IANS

vn/pgh/nir