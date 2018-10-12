Ensure adequate coal supplies to power plants: Goyal

Bhubaneswar, Oct 15 (IANS) Union Coal Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday ensured full supply of coal to power plants across the country.

Goyal made the remarks after inspecting the coal mining and dispatch operations at Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district.

He inspected Samleshwari Open Cast Project in Ib Valley Coalfields.

Taking a note of the mine’s low performance following the delay in shifting of Y-curve siding, the Minister directed both the MCL and Railway officials to take up this project on fast track so that production does not hamper.

Goyal emphasised on long-term project planning and asked for a detailed plan to be prepared for at least 20 years of operations.

“We need to review mine-wise regarding their coal dispatch capability,” he said.

The Minister was accompanied by Coal secretary Inderjit Singh, Coal India Chairman A.K. Jha, MCL Chairman-cum-Managing Director R.R. Mishra and other senior officers.

Goyal was on a day-long visit to review coal mining and supply operations of MCL.

