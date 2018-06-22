Ensure best outcome of Gram Swaraj Abhiyan by Aug 15: Modi tells officers

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, noting that the second phase of Gram Swaraj Abhiyan is now underway in over 40,000 villages in the aspirational districts, called upon officers to work towards achieving the best possible outcomes in this context by August 15.

Modi on Wednesday chaired his 27th interaction through PRAGATI – the ICT-based, multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation – and reviewed the progress of eight infrastructure projects in the railway, road, and power sectors.

According to an official statement, he called upon all officers, both from the state and Central governments, involved with this effort to work towards achieving the best possible outcomes in this context (Gram Swaraj Abhiyan), by August 15.

The 26 PRAGATI meetings so far have seen a cumulative review of projects with a total investment of over Rs 11 lakh crore. Resolution of public grievances has also been reviewed across a range of sectors.

“In the twenty-seventh meeting, the Prime Minister reviewed the progress of eight infrastructure projects in the railway, road, and power sectors.

“These projects are spread over several states including Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh,” said the statement.

The Prime Minister reviewed the progress in implementation of the scheme for establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing district/referral hospitals.

Mentioning that the Union Government is taking many initiatives in the health sector, Modi called for expeditious upgradation of health infrastructure.

“The Prime Minister said that the first phase of the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, which ran from April 14 to May 5 2018, had achieved great success in the implementation of seven key schemes of the Union Government in over 16,000 villages,” said the statement.

Modi appreciated the progress made so far under the Saubhagya Yojana, and said that all efforts must be made to complete the ambitious target of providing four crore families an electricity connection within the stipulated timeline.

–IANS

sid-vd/vd