Ensure CPEC’s safety, Xi tells Pak Army Chief

Beijing, Sep 19 (IANS) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednsday told visiting Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to ensure the safety of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the key artery of Beijing’s ambitious Belt and Road connectivity project.

Bajwa’s trip to China comes after top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi visited Islamabad following election of a new government in the country in July.

In his meeting with Bajwa, Xi said China appreciates the support and security guarantee provided by Pakistan for the Belt and Road project and the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

“The two armies should further deepen exchanges and cooperation at all levels in various fields, resolutely crack down on terrorist forces, ensure the safety of China-Pakistan economic corridor construction, and provide reliable security for the common interests and common development of the two countries,” Xi told Bajwa, according to Chinese Defence Ministry statement.

The over $62-billion CPEC envisages linking China’s Kashgar in Xinjiang to Pakistan’s Gwadar port.

“The current international and regional situation is complex and changeable. The two countries support each other, help each other, and have achieved fruitful results and conformed to the trend of the times,” the statement said.

“The two sides should continue to strengthen coordination and cooperation on international and regional issues and firmly support each other on issues involving core interests,” the statement added.

