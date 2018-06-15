Ensure functioning of Delhi Mohalla clinics: Jain

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday ordered the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to ensure that all the constructed Mohalla clinics become functional by July.

“After visiting Azadpur Mandi Mohalla Clinic, Jain ordered the DGHS to ensure that the 31 already constructed Mohalla clinics become operational on or before July 1,” a statement from the Aam Aadmi Party said.

The 31 clinics are already constructed but are not functioning due to either shortage of the staff or some other reasons.

–IANS

