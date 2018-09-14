Entire nation praying for your good health: Modi to Parrikar

Panaji, Sep 18 (IANS) Thanking ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar for tweeting birthday wishes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Monday tweeted back, saying “the entire nation is praying” for the Goa CM’s good health.

“Thank you @manoharparrikar Ji for the wishes. The entire nation is praying for your good health,” Modi tweeted.

Parrikar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national capital for treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer on Saturday.

Earlier on Monday, Parrikar had tweeted birthday wishes to Modi.

“Heartiest birthday wishes to our Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. The nation continues to make progress under your dynamic leadership,” Parrikar had written.

–IANS

maya/nir