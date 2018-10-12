‘Entrepreneurial success stories should be in multiple languages’

Chennai, Oct 13 (IANS) The entrepreneurial success stories should not be restricted to English language alone, said K. Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, Tamil Nadu.

Launching a book, “Dream Chasers – Women Entrepreneurs from The South of The Vindhyas”, by journalist Shobha Warrier here on Saturday, Pandiarajan said: “Books on entrepreneurial success stories should be available in different languages so as to give confidence to people on a large scale.”

The book profiles 14 women social/ business entrepreneurs who have made their mark in their field of activity overcoming the numerous odds.

Speaking about the book, Pandiarajan noted that the women entrepreneurs profiled in the book openly acknowledged the contribution of others in their success.

He said the women entrepreneurs have also talked about the sustainability of their organisations after them.

“To let it go comes naturally for the women,” he said.

Warrier said after her earlier book on entrepreneurs south of Vindhyas was published, she was asked why not many women entrepreneurs were profiled.

She said the question bothered here and hence her second book focused on women social/ business entrepreneurs.

